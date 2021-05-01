Book bags filled with mystery, thriller and suspense titles will be available for pickup at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library this month.
Along with five books, the bags also contain a list of other reading recommendations in the mystery genre. Books in the bags do not need to be checked out and have no due date, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Book bags can be picked up during grab-and-go hours at the Main Branch's second-floor information desk from May 10 to 15, according to van de Kamp.
Grab-and-go hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. No registration is required prior to pickup.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria.
For more information about library branch locations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library or call 805-925-0994.