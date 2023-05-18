A new art exhibition featuring the works of legendary rock photographer Henry Diltz is set to debut on Friday, May 26 at the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art in Solvang.

On view will be a curated selection of images, themed “Music is Love,” spanning more than five decades documenting pop culture from behind the lens of Diltz.

