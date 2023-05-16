The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office announced a homicide suspect has been arrested in a case involving a suspected fentanyl overdose.
Sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla said Brandi Elaine Turner, 50, has been arrested and charged after she allegedly sold fentanyl to Quinn Alister Hall, 31, of Templeton. The fentanyl led to Hall's death due to an overdose, the sheriff's office said.
San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said Turner has been charged with murder and also faces drug charges.
Dow said drugs were discovered during a search of her motorhome on Nov. 9, 2022.
Turner was arrested Monday.
Cipolla said on Oct. 27 of last year, deputies were dispatched to the old County Animal Services building on Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo following a report of a dead man behind the building.
The victim was identified as Hall and the sheriff's office later determined that Hall died of a fentanyl overdose.
During the investigation, Cipolla said, detectives discovered that shortly before Hall died, he was allegedly sold fentanyl by a woman identified as Turner, who was a resident of the Oklahoma Avenue Safe Parking site.
Detectives determined the fentanyl that Turner allegedly sold to Hall led to his death and, as a result, Turner was arrested for homicide.
Cipolla said this is the first case in the county where a fentanyl death will be prosecuted as a homicide. Turner is currently being held in County Jail on murder and drug charges.
Anyone with information about this case can contact the detective division at 805-781-450