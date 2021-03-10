Multiple vehicle collisions, including a crash that involved four vehicles at Cold Spring Bridge, were reported Wednesday along Highway 154 due to icy conditions.
The Cold Spring Bridge collision occurred at 10:22 a.m., when at least 2 inches of hail was reported in the area, according to emergency radio scanner updates.
The intersections of Highway 154 and Highway 192, along with Highway 154 just west of Stagecoach Road, were closed by CHP officials shortly before 11 a.m.
There was no estimated time of reopening just before noon, and motorists are advised to use Highway 101 to travel north and south, according to Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.
A closure of the intersection of Highway 154 and Highway 246 also was requested by CHP officials.
A second crash involved a vehicle reported over the side of Highway 154, just west of Paradise Road, at 10:23 a.m., although it's unknown if there are injuries.
A third collision between a motorhome and a black sedan occurred near Cold Spring Bridge at 10:38 a.m., and resulted in a facial injury to a 5-year-old child, according to the CHP.
Multiple emergency units responded, including CHP, CalSTAR, the U.S. Forest Service and Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.