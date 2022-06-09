Multiple vegetation fires were reported Thursday burning along the side of the road, just south of Clark Avenue near Orcutt, according to Santa Barbara County Fire officials.
The fires were reported at 1:24 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 135, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
Eliason said the main fire is approximately 5 acres and burning in a grass field, with a potential to increase to 8 acres. Several smaller fires dot the roadside near the intersection and Solomon Road, Eliason added.
In addition to County Fire personnel, the Santa Maria Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and an air unit responded to the incident.
Traffic is being diverted around the area of the fire, where crews are working, according to sheriff's officials, who ask drivers to avoid the area.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.