Multiple traffic incidents reported on Hwy 101 between the Nojoqui Summit and Gaviota Tunnel

Emergency crews from Santa Barbara County Fire are responding to the report of a vehicle collision in the center divide of southbound Highway 101 on the Nojoqui Summit.

According to the California Highway Patrol's traffic incident information page a single black sedan is believed to have spun out and collided into the center divide.

An additional incident is also listed on northbound Hwy 101 near the Nojoqui Grade.

At this time there is no mention of lanes being closed, however traffic will be slow in the area for emergency personnel response and weather.

We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

