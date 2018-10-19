Crews from multiple agencies are responding to a vegetation fire burning near the 3500 block of Black Road in the Tanglewood neighborhood.
The 2- to 3-acre Black Fire reportedly began at 1:27 p.m. Friday near Tanglewood Market. According to emergency radio traffic, flames and smoke were visible southwest of Alderberry Drive at the onset of the fire.
Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Maria City Fire crews — assisted by California Highway Patrol officers and Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies — were called in to combat the blaze. Smoke could be seen in the immediate area and crews were originally concerned the fire could threaten nearby residences.
No structure fires were reported as the fire began to move southeast. As of 2 p.m., aerial support had been dismissed as ground crews gained the upper hand on the blaze.
Black Road remains open, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Russel Mengel. Crews have not determined the cause of the fire.
This story will be updated with additional information.