Crews from multiple agencies responded Friday to a brush fire that burned 2 to 3 acres of vegetation near the 3500 block of Black Road in the Tanglewood neighborhood.
The Black Fire reportedly began at 1:28 p.m. Friday near Tanglewood Market. According to emergency radio traffic, flames and smoke were visible southwest of Alderberry Drive at the onset of the fire.
Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Maria City Fire crews — assisted by California Highway Patrol officers and Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies — were called in to combat the blaze. Smoke could be seen in the immediate area and crews were originally concerned the fire could threaten nearby residences.
No structures were affected by the fire as the flames began to move southeast. As of 2 p.m., aerial support had been dismissed as ground crews gained the upper hand on the blaze.
"We had units come from different stations just in case we had to do an evacuation but [Santa Barbara County Fire] quickly got on top of it and prevented its further spread and growth," said Lt. Clayton Turner, of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. "Obviously, there's the joint concern when you have a small community like this, with grassland all the way around it and the steady Santa Maria wind, and an elementary and junior high school down the way. But fire professionals got on it real quick."
Crews have not determined the cause of the fire, said Battalion Chief Anthony Stornetta, of Santa Barbara County Fire.