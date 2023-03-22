Showers began to taper off Wednesday after a multiday storm brought more rain to northern Santa Barbara County Monday and Tuesday.
Some rain could linger into Thursday morning, the National Weather Service's Oxnard office said Wednesday, though dry and cool conditions are expected through Monday as another storm is possible next Tuesday and Wednesday, though the NWS said this one is not showing any signs of another atmospheric river.
The 12th atmospheric river to hit the state since December soaked much of the region with 1-1/2 inches of rain this week. Periods of moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms and mountain snow slowly diminished Wednesday as the strong storm moved out of the region.
The National Weather Service reported that a "weak, narrow tornado" briefly touched down in the Sandpiper Village mobile home park in Carpinteria on Tuesday and it damaged around 25 mobile home units and there was minor tree damage to the cemetery adjacent to the mobile home park. Peak winds were measured at 75 mph.
The weather was not as dramatic on Wednesday.
Santa Maria received about 1.38 inches of rain in a 48-hour period that culminated at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with much of that coming Tuesday. Solvang received 1.99 inches in that same window and Santa Ynez was hit with 1.82 inches. The meter at San Marcos Pass recorded 4.96 inches of rainfall in that 48-hour period and Twitchell Reservoir recorded 2.44 inches.
San Marcos Pass has received nearly 12 inches of rain this month alone and over 70 inches during the water year that runs from Sept. 1, 2022 through Aug. 31, 2023.
The county-wide percentage of normal-to-date rainfall was at 212% Wednesday morning, meaning the county has received more than twice the normal amount of rainfall up to this point in the year. The county-wide percentage of normal water-year rainfall stood at 183%, meaning Santa Barbara County has received nearly twice the normal amount of rainfall for an entire water year, which ends Aug. 31.
The Gibraltar, Cachuma and Jameson reservoirs were all at or near capacity Wednesday morning. Twitchell Reservoir, which had been too dry to measure before the series of atmospheric rivers, was at 56.7% of its capacity.
