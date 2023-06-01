A three-car head-on collision shut down Mahoney Road Thursday afternoon with two people involved being transported to area hospitals with major injuries.
The collision occurred around 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mahoney Road west of Santa Maria near the intersection with Black Road. Multiple vehicles required heavy extrication by emergency personnel on the scene.
One vehicle had two female passengers, one of which was transported with major injuries via a Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara. The second female passenger was taken via ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
A second vehicle contained only a male driver who was taken via ambulance to Marian with major injuries.
The third vehicle ended up 10 feet off the side of the road and was occupied by one person who suffered no injuries.
The roadway was later reopened.