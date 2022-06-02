Moxie Cafe.JPG

The Moxie Café served patrons at its McCoy Lane location for the last eight years but is closing permanently on Friday.

The Moxie Café is closing its doors permanently on Friday after eight years of operation in Santa Maria.

The restaurant, located at 1317 W. McCoy Lane, focused on a fresh menu and was the brainchild of founder Jay Hardy and chef Ryan Gromfin.

The Moxie Café, which officially opened in 2014, is a subsidiary of Hardy Diagnostics, an employee-owned company headquartered at 1430 W. McCoy Lane.

The café manager did not respond to requests for comment on the closure. 

Besides their focus on healthy food — banning fried foods, MSG and trans fat from the kitchen — the restaurant was known for its atmosphere. The space provided armchairs, with newspapers and magazines, next to the fireplace, as well as Ethernet access and a large patio space.

"The last few years have been difficult ones for our café, and as a result, we had to make the decision to close our doors on Friday, June 3," read a note on the restaurant's website. "All of us at the Moxie Café would like to thank our loyal supporters over the last eight years. It truly has been a pleasure to serve you. By entering our doors, you brought a smile to our faces and we hope that we did the same to yours."

Many restaurants have been shuttered since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with the California Restaurant Association estimating as many as one-third of restaurants statewide have closed.

