The Moxie Café is closing its doors permanently on Friday after eight years of operation in Santa Maria.
The restaurant, located at 1317 W. McCoy Lane, focused on a fresh menu and was the brainchild of founder Jay Hardy and chef Ryan Gromfin.
The Moxie Café, which officially opened in 2014, is a subsidiary of Hardy Diagnostics, an employee-owned company headquartered at 1430 W. McCoy Lane.
The café manager did not respond to requests for comment on the closure.
Besides their focus on healthy food — banning fried foods, MSG and trans fat from the kitchen — the restaurant was known for its atmosphere. The space provided armchairs, with newspapers and magazines, next to the fireplace, as well as Ethernet access and a large patio space.
"The last few years have been difficult ones for our café, and as a result, we had to make the decision to close our doors on Friday, June 3," read a note on the restaurant's website. "All of us at the Moxie Café would like to thank our loyal supporters over the last eight years. It truly has been a pleasure to serve you. By entering our doors, you brought a smile to our faces and we hope that we did the same to yours."
Many restaurants have been shuttered since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with the California Restaurant Association estimating as many as one-third of restaurants statewide have closed.