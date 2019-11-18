Northern California chain Mountain Mike's Pizza officially opened its doors Monday in Santa Maria.
The new pizzeria, located at 1729 N. Broadway, will occupy the space that used to house a Blaze Pizza location.
The 2,500-square-foot restaurant features a kids' activity room with arcade games and a dining room filled with television screens.
The restaurant is the first Central Coast pizzeria for the chain that opened its first location 41 years ago in Palo Alto.
The next closest Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Santa Maria is in Bakersfield.
The restaurant is one of a handful of new businesses that have moved to Santa Maria.
On the north side of the city, at the corner of Broadway and Preisker Lane, Hampton Inn is nearing completion on a four-story hotel with more than 100 rooms.
Within the Crossroads development, doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is set to open its first Santa Maria store on Dec. 10.
Mountain Mike's will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.