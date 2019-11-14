Mountain Mike's Pizza has pushed back its opening date from Friday to Monday, citing delays in getting the restaurant ready to operate.
Larry Beatty, who co-owns the Santa Maria franchise, said construction and other preparations for the new restaurant took longer than expected and necessitated pushing back the opening date.
The new pizzeria, located at 1729 N. Broadway, will occupy the space that used to house a Blaze Pizza location.
The restaurant will be the first Central Coast location for the pizza chain that was established 41 years ago in the San Francisco Bay area.
The next closest Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Santa Maria is in Bakersfield.
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.