Mountain Mike's Pizza is set to open its Santa Maria restaurant on Friday.
The new pizzeria, located at 1729 N. Broadway, will occupy the space that used to house a Blaze Pizza location.
The restaurant will be the first Central Coast location for the pizza chain that was established 41 years ago in the San Francisco Bay area.
The next closest Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Santa Maria is in Bakersfield.
You have free articles remaining.
Chelsea McKinney, who handles media relations for the chain, said the 2,500-square-foot restaurant will feature a kids' activity room with arcade games and a dining room filled with television screens.
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.