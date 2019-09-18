Despite a pair of recent mountain lion sightings at Hancock College’s Lompoc Valley Center, several students and faculty members said Wednesday they felt safe on campus, with at least one student expressing concern for the animals.
Signs warning of mountain lions remained posted throughout the campus Wednesday, a day after the second sighting in a seven-day span. There have been no reports of humans interacting with the mountain lions on campus, and many people on campus Wednesday seemed to be carrying on business as usual.
Still, the effects of the recent sightings have gone beyond the newly installed bright yellow signs.
“I think most people are looking over their shoulders as they walk into the buildings,” campus librarian Nancy Meddings said.
Stephen Mason, a campus safety officer, noted that Hancock officials had sent out information to all students, faculty and staff about the sightings, along with advice on what to do if one were to come into contact with a mountain lion.
Mason said his office had fielded some calls after the two recent sightings — the first was Sept. 10 and the second was Sept. 17 — but that there didn’t seem to be any significant additional concern.
“[The people on campus] know that this is [the mountain lions’] habitat around here, and people need to just be aware,” he said.
Ciara Powell, a 21-year-old student, said the sightings hadn’t altered her routine at all. Powell noted that she has experience dealing with mountain lions in the wild from time she spent in Tennessee.
“They would always come by the cabins that we were in,” she said.
Powell said she was hopeful that the mountain lion, or lions, being spotted around Hancock were in good health. If not, she said she’d like to see local officials determine why the animals are showing up on the campus.
“If they’re in any danger or … like if they ran out of food or something, we might as well help them,” she said.
Some have pointed to the herd of goats penned in a field across Highway 1 from the campus’s main entrance as the cause of the recent mountain lion sightings. The goats are apparently being used to clear brush as the land is prepared for a housing development.
Kathy Headtke, another librarian at the school, pointed out that the second sighting was near a walking trail that she and others often navigate during their breaks.
“I’m still going to walk out there, but I’ll take my hiking poles and I have a whistle and I know what to do if I see one,” said Headtke, who noted that she had previously hiked near grizzly bears in Alaska and Canada.
Powell, a self-described animal lover, said she would be thrilled to personally see a mountain lion.
“For me, it’d be a pretty cool experience to see all the different kind of animals that are in California, because I’ve never lived here before,” she said. “It’d be a cool sighting.”
Human encounters with mountain lions are rare and the risk of an attack on a human is “infinitely small,” according to the Mountain Lion Foundation, which works to protect the animals and conserve their habitats.
While Meddings said that she and others have had a heightened sense of awareness following the recent sightings — which she noted were the first in her 17 years working at the campus — she pointed to the campus police and the nearby Public Safety Training Complex, where several police and fire cadets are training, as reasons to remain calm.
“I feel pretty safe,” she said, laughing. “We’re fortunate.”
Hancock College encourages anyone who spots a mountain lion on or near a Hancock campus to report the sighting immediately to the Hancock College District Police Department at 805-922-6966, ext. 3911, for the Santa Maria campus, or 805-735-3366, ext. 5911, for the Lompoc Valley Center.