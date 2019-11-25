A motorcyclist was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Sunday after colliding with a horse trailer on Refugio Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred just after 12:30 p.m., according to the CHP spokesman, when the motorcyclist was traveling in the 1900 block of Refugio Road.
The motorcyclist fell off the motorcycle and slid into a horse trailer pulled by a truck. He was airlifted with major injuries via CalSTAR helicopter, the spokesman said.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The CHP is investigating the crash.