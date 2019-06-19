A motorcyclist who died Saturday in a crash on North Broadway was identified as Richard Kittle, 44, of Louisiana, by the Santa Maria Police Department.
Kittle, who was reportedly in California for work, was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a semitruck-and-trailer rig on North Broadway between Preisker Lane and the Highway 101 onramp.
He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but witnesses said he may have been speeding when his motorcycle went under the truck.
The truck driver was not injured in the crash.
That section of North Broadway was shut down for several hours while Santa Maria police investigated the crash.