Motorcyclist hospitalized after collision with pickup truck near Santa Maria airport

A male motorcyclist was injured Tuesday after colliding with a pickup truck at the corner of Skyway and Auto park drives near the Santa Maria Public Airport.

The collision was reported at 1:15 p.m. after the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Skyway Drive and collided with a red pickup truck at the intersection of Auto Park Drive, according to witness Natalie Reed, 39, of Orcutt.

The impact threw the motorcyclist over the hood of the truck and onto the road, Reed said.

An American Medical Response ambulance transported the man to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

An officer on scene referred further questions to the Santa Maria Police Department, whose spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.

It's not known if the pickup truck's driver was injured, although Reed said he was transported to the hospital for evaluation.