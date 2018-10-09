A Los Osos motorcyclist died Tuesday after his bike struck a deer that had been hit by an Orcutt man’s car, then was run over by a another car driven by an Arroyo Grande woman.
Johnny Dale Trujillo, 49, was killed in the crash about 6:35 a.m. in light fog on southbound Highway 101 just south of El Campo Road in Arroyo Grande, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP Officer J. Jennings said Mark A. Espinoza, 54, of Orcutt was driving a 2018 Ford Mustang southbound at an unknown rate of speed in the right lane of Highway 101 when a deer ran onto the roadway in front of him.
Espinoza’s Mustang struck the deer, throwing it into the left-hand southbound lane directly into the path of Trujillo’s 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, which struck the animal and ejected him onto the roadway.
Trujillo was then struck by a 2017 Toyota Prius driven by Kathryn Sue Hoag, 67, of Arroyo Grande, Jennings said.
He noted the collision is still under investigation and asked that anyone with information regarding the crash to call the CHP’s San Luis Obispo Area office at 805-594-8700.