Local moms, aunts and grandmas and their special boys decked out in Hawaiian attire and leis danced the night away over the weekend at the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division's annual Mother Son Luau.
The event that ran both Friday and Saturday at the Anderson Recreation Center featured a live deejay, professional photos by Maria Vega Photography of Lompoc, a pizza dinner, chocolate fondue stations and fun competitions.
Those choosing to participate lined up during the kids' and adults' round of musical limbo as well as a separate hula hoop battle that had sons cheering for their leading ladies.
The weekend marked the post-pandemic return of the annual festivities for the first time since May 2019.
Photos: Lompoc Mother Son Luau returns to Anderson Recreation Center
Dancers hop to “Jump Around” during Lompoc's Mother Son Luau on Friday at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood, Contributor
Zachary Daum, 6, smiles after slipping under the limbo noodle at Lompoc's Mother Son Luau on Friday at the Anderson Recreation Center. He won the youngest age group contest.
Len Wood, Contributor
Alexandria Rodriguez helps her son Sylus Bailon, 3, during the limbo dance contest at Lompoc's Mother Son Luau on Friday.
Len Wood, Contributor
Boys dance in a conga line Friday at Lompoc's Mother Son Luau at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood, Contributor
Dancers gesture to “YMCA” during Lompoc's Mother Son Luau on Friday at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood, Contributor
Brittany Justice and her son Asher, 4, pose for photos at Lompoc's Mother Son Luau on Friday at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood Contributor
Participants get snacks from the chocolate fountain at Lompoc's Mother Son Luau on Friday at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood Contributor
Christina Leiting gives her son Lukas, 3, a kiss at Lompoc's Mother Son Luau on Friday at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood Contributor
Leanna Marinez talks to her son Aydin, 3, during festivities at Lompoc's Mother Son Luau on Friday at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood Contributor
Photographer Maria Vega, right, poses Octavio Villa, 6, and his mother Maria at Lompoc's Mother Son Luau on Friday at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood Contributor
Sonia Godinez helps Jameson, 3, with his pizza at Lompoc's Mother Son Luau on Friday at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood Contributor
Participants celebrate during the limbo dance contest at Lompoc's Mother Son Luau.
Len Wood Contributor
A dancer slips under the bar during the limbo contest at Lompoc's Mother Son Luau on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
A boy encourages his mother in the limbo contest at Lompoc's Mother Son Luau on Friday.
Len Wood, Contributor
Dancers boogie at Lompoc's Mother Son Luau on Friday at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood Contributor
Dancers gesture to “YMCA” during Lompoc's Mother Son Luau on Friday at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood, Contributor
Participants dance on Friday at Lompoc's Mother Son Luau at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood Contributor