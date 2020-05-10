Mother's Day, relaxed restrictions team up for record sales for Lompoc florist

Overflowing with orders

Bella Florist owner Blake Lane, right, and employee Bella Callahan, left, work on flower displays in the store overflowing with orders for Mother's Day.

 Len Wood, Staff

Bella Florist in Lompoc experienced record sales this week as people stuck at home under quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic still wanted to remember their moms on Mother's Day this Sunday.

The florist had been offering no-contact deliveries, but relaxed business restrictions allowed the business to open the doors Friday, resulting in a flood of orders that finally forced staff to turn off the phones and stop accepting new orders.

Owner Blake Lane said staff worked until 10 p.m. Thursday night and expected more late nights through Sunday to fulfill the orders.

Some patrons unable to get their orders in before deadlines for guaranteed Mother's Day delivery still ordered floral displays to be delivered through Tuesday.

