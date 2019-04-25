A 31-year-old from Gaviota died after the 2017 Aston Martin he was driving swerved off Hollister Ranch Road and overturned in an area so remote that he wasn't found for up to two days.
Samuel A. Mott was reported missing at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after he didn't return from bringing cookies to a friend who was manning a security guard booth on Hollister Ranch, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin McCool.
His mother found him dead inside his vehicle two days later, at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, McCool said. Upon her discovery, personnel from CHP's Buellton Area Office and Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the scene.
Investigators determined Mott was traveling southbound on Hollister Ranch Road at an unknown speed when for undetermined reasons his vehicle left the roadway in a southeasterly direction where it overturned and came to rest on its roof in a remote area.
As a result of the collision, Mott sustained fatal injuries.
A vehicle inspection now is underway to determine if there was mechanical failure. Toxicology reports also are pending and are expected within a week, McCool said.
Anyone with information about the collision should contact the Buellton Area Office at 805-688-5551.