From left, Corina and Julia Posada at the recent Kiwanis Casino Night with some of their culinary creations.

 Helen Thomas, Contributed

Julie Posada has had a lifelong love affair with her oven. She has been cooking and baking with her commercial-grade stove seemingly forever -- most of the time for family and friends.

She also bakes for paying customers who appreciate her culinary skills.

For the past two years Julie and her adult daughter Corina have been engaged in a catering venture called “Sweets and Succulents Signature Treats.” The mother and daughter duo specialize in dazzling dessert bars for weddings, parties and non-profit fundraisers. They also produce baked goods that are offered at the popular dessert auctions conducted at local fundraisers.

