Julie Posada has had a lifelong love affair with her oven. She has been cooking and baking with her commercial-grade stove seemingly forever -- most of the time for family and friends.
She also bakes for paying customers who appreciate her culinary skills.
For the past two years Julie and her adult daughter Corina have been engaged in a catering venture called “Sweets and Succulents Signature Treats.” The mother and daughter duo specialize in dazzling dessert bars for weddings, parties and non-profit fundraisers. They also produce baked goods that are offered at the popular dessert auctions conducted at local fundraisers.
The cooking bug started in Sacramento, where Julie grew up watching her mother, a talented cook and baker, at work in the kitchen. Julie inherited the baking gene and passed it along to daughter Corina, who, when she was a college student in Sacramento, was able to observe her grandmother rolling dough and stirring up a storm.
Mother’s and daughter’s delectables were on display at the Noontime Kiwanis' recent “Casino Night” fundraiser held at the Minami Community Center. The annual event attracts 80 to 100 members and guests for dinner, dessert, drinks and table games, with the highlight of the night being a reverse raffle ticket drawing with a sizable pot.
Dinner was catered by McTaco’s, which provided the tacos with-all-the fixings buffet table, while Sweet & Succulent Signature Treats laid out a spread of cookies, lemon tarts, miniature pudding cups and their new seasonal specialty: pumpkin spice donut holes frosted with sugar and embellished with a dab of icing.
“We bake our donut holes. We don’t fry them,” Julie said, in a nod to the calorie conscious. She added, “You have to do pumpkin flavors for autumn.” Miniature donuts and donut ice cream sandwiches are also among the choices at Sweets & Succulents.
Kiwanis events are a family affair that are dear to Julie’s heart. She and her husband Alex, head of the city’s Department of Recreation and Parks, have been members of the community service club for over 30 years.
Alex served on the committee for Casino Night and was in charge of the reverse drawing. The Posadas delight in not only being able to work at raising money that benefits the youth of the community but in community service in general.
For several years Alex was one of the two North County trustees on the board of the Santa Barbara Foundation, a countywide entity that distributes grant money to non-profits in the area.
Julie and Corina both hold full-time jobs that entail helping others. For the past six years Julie has been an administrator for the Area Agency on Aging’s Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP), that serves older citizens.
Before that she was Director of Personal Services at the Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care organization in Santa Barbara. Prior to that, she was Director of Production at Santa Maria’s VTC Enterprises, which sponsors programs and work opportunities for people with disabilities.
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Corina works with youth who need counseling and direction with troubling life issues.
Julie is very proud of her daughter’s success in general and her success in the kitchen in particular.
“She makes the best apple pie I have ever tasted,” Julie proclaimed. “Sweets & Succulents,“ she continued, “is a great creative outlet for Corina.”
In addition to desserts, Corina designs and produces all the promotional materials including brochures and the website for the business and she handles all the marketing and business aspects.
Corina is so into design and marketing that she has a storage unit where she stores her props.
“She decides the theme of a job and I just follow her instructions,” Julie said.