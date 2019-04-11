A Morro Bay man suffered major injuries Thursday afternoon when his car was struck broadside by a catering truck on Highway 166 west of Black Road, the California Highway Patrol said.
Michael Fort, 73, was driving his 2002 Toyota Corolla westbound on Highway 166 west of Santa Maria at about 12:20 p.m. when for an unknown reason he turned his car to the left so it was facing south in the westbound lane, according to a CHP report.
A 1999 Chevrolet C3500 truck that was following the Corolla slammed into the driver’s door, shoving it into the car’s passenger compartment and causing severe injuries to Fort.
He was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, the CHP report said.
Catering truck driver Guillermo Rodriguez, 65, of Santa Maria was apparently uninjured in the crash, which is under investigation by the CHP.