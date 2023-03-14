The second atmospheric river to flow into the Central Coast in a week Tuesday is expected to clear out rapidly Wednesday morning, but officials are warning residents the danger of high water and flooding won’t be over.

“The bulk of the rain is today, Tuesday, but tomorrow is really when a lot of those storm waters start entering our creeks and tributaries,” Kelly Hubbard, director of the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, said Tuesday morning.

She urged residents to exercise “continued vigilance through tomorrow, even though the bulk of that rain might be gone.”

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you