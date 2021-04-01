The designs of five Santa Maria artists have been selected to decorate local utility boxes along Donovan and Alvin roads, marking the third phase of the city's Utility Art Box program.
The Phase 3 winning designs and artists are "Til We All Come Home" by Laura Lozano, "SM Wine Country" by Frank Dominguez, "Coztic Tototl/Yellow Bird" by Alberto Miguel Vasquez, "Our Magnificent Landscape" by Elesa Carlson and "Woman in Field" by Briana Zacarias.
Both Lozano and Dominguez also won previous phases of the Utility Art Box program.
Seven judges selected the winners among several entries, with the decision approved by the city's Recreation and Parks Commission Public Art Committee, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
“The variety of skilled artistic designs presented the judges with a challenge to pick only five proposals to be painted on utility boxes on the north side of the city,” said Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman. “This donation-driven project allows public art to further enhance the beauty of the city."
Designs will be painted on utility boxes within the coming months, according to Smitherman. Artists are reimbursed for paint and supplies used for the project.
The first two phases of the utility box project were completed in 2017. Other painted boxes are located along East Betteravia Road, East Cook Street and East Main Street.
To view the designs and locations of painted utility boxes and other public art in Santa Maria, visit cityofsantamaria.org/recreation.