An estimated 300-plus volunteers turned out Saturday to clean up, spruce up and liven up the city in the annual Serve Santa Maria effort at multiple locations.
“It went really well,” said Pastor Carl Nielsen, organizer of Serve Santa Maria. “At one residence, we removed 30 roll-off dumpsters of junk. We painted two maps of the United States, one at Tommie Kunst [Junior High] School and one at Children’s Hour Montessori School.”
After clearing away overgrowth at Temple Beth El, members of the synagogue said they didn’t recognize the place, Nielsen said.
A team of 12 professional carpenters converged on the Santa Maria Lawn Bowling Club’s green to completely rebuild the shade structure, he said, adding that volunteers spread bark at Preisker Park, planted trees on the Legacy Community Trail along Carmen Lane and picked up trash throughout the city.
“We had another awesome day,” Nielsen said. “So many good things happened. … This is really about the people who came out and served Santa Maria.”