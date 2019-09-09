Two separate power outages near Buellton are affecting more than 10,000 customers in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s power outage map.
One outage area shows more than 4,500 customers without power in the Buellton area, and another shows 5,700 without power in the Solvang and Santa Ynez areas.
While it is unknown if the outages are related to a vegetation fire in the area, the outages first were reported around 4 p.m. Monday, roughly 30 minutes after the fires along Highway 101 were reported by Santa Barbara County Fire.
This story will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available.