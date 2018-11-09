More than 100 people lined up Friday morning for the grand opening of Santa Maria’s Five Below, a chain store that carries products costing up to $5.
Founded in 2002, the Philadelphia-based discount chain carries everything from candy and toys to cosmetics and electronics. The Santa Maria store — which is located in The Crossroads shopping center at 2342 S. Bradley Road — is one of 746 stores in 33 states.
The line for the @fivebelow opening stretches all the way past Famous Footwear, the neighboring store in the building. @SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/SIFGBjGMuw— Razi Syed (@razisyed) November 9, 2018
On Friday, Five Below gave drawstring bags and “mystery scratch-off tickets,” some of which were worth up to $100 in store credit. The line of people waiting to enter before the the store opened stretched around Famous Footwear, which is located right next to Five Below.
During the afternoon, the store served 5-cent hot dogs.
Orcutt resident Kendra Peterson was one of the scores of people who visited Five Below upon its opening. “I always like seeing new stores,” Peterson said. “And this one has good prices.”
Peterson said she wasn’t familiar with the Five Below brand before hearing about the Santa Maria store and just wanted see what the the store carried.
The store — which is decorated with colorful eye-catching signs — was filled with sports-related items, games, toys, cosmetics, fashion accessories, candy, snacks, beverages, room decorations, school supplies, stationery, cellphone accessories and novelty items.
Five Below spokeswoman Alyssa Grugan said planning for the Santa Maria store began in late 2017. The store will employ around 35 people, Grugan said.