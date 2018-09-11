More than two dozen all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles were on display Saturday in a Solvang parking lot in the annual Electric Car Show held in recognition of National Drive Electric Week.
Twenty-four vehicles owned by individuals and three from dealers were parked in Lot 1 on Alisal Road, where the city has a number of electric vehicle charging stations, to give those still traveling in fossil-fuel burners a look at the future of private transportation.
Visitors could talk to the owners about their experiences with owning electric vehicles and could get a look inside at such features as trunk space, leg and head room, interior styling and instrumentation.
Organizers said that during the five-hour show, about 50 people per hour stopped by to check out the vehicles that included the Nissan Leaf, the BMW i3, the Tesla models S, X and 3 and the Chevrolet Bolt and Volt, among others.
Public officials who attended included Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, and Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, who had her 2017 Tesla Model S on display in the show.
In addition to getting a close-up look at and hearing personal testimony about electric vehicles, attendees were also able to pick up information about cash rebates and tax credits for buying and driving an electric vehicle as well as Department of Motor Vehicle stickers that allow electric vehicle owners to drive solo in carpool lanes.
The show was sponsored by the Community Environmental Council and the Los Padres Chapter of the Sierra Club.