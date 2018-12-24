More than 120 brand-new bicycles were recently distributed to Lompoc-area children in need as a result of the 12th annual Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 Kids drive.
The bicycles, as well as helmets, were collected through donations from several local residents, businesses and organizations. The bikes were distributed through local nonprofit agencies, including the Community Action Commission, Catholic Charities, Foster Care, Boys and Girls Club, Good Samaritan, Mark’s House, Bridgehouse, Hope House and local recovery homes.
The drive is held annually in memory of Brice Fabing, a former Lompoc High School student and athlete who died in 2005 at age 17.
“The Fabing family would like to thank all those who participated in the Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes and Helmet Drive,” read a portion of a statement from the Fabing family. “We are happy to say that it was a huge success this year and we were extremely touched to have been able to collect over 120 bikes this year. We are extremely proud that we were able to give back to our community in a small way, but a rewarding way, and remember Brice on this 13th year anniversary of his passing.
“Without your continued support for the program and to Brice’s memory, many kids wouldn’t have received such a special Christmas this year.”
Among supporters specifically mentioned by the family for special thanks were the Kiwanis Club, Lompoc Police Department, Healthy Lompoc Coalition, Walmart, the Lompoc Employee Development Association, city employees, local unions and Toyota of Lompoc.
“Also, thanks to the angels who helped us at our event: Jim Hall donating 10 pizzas, elves helpers Rich Gracyk, Lesa Keasler, Lindsey Eckersley, Melisa Resendiz, Carole Hesson, Christina and Bella Vickery, Dan, Bev, Hunter Bodary, John and Ellen Vanderhoof, Monica Bennett, and all the Kiwanis,” read the statement from the family. “Together we brought a little Christmas cheer to our Lompoc families, which is what Christmas is all about.”