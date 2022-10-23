More than 700 elementary school students from throughout the county flocked to the Righetti High School FFA “Kinderpatch” on Friday.
The event allowed youngsters to have a chance to learn about plants, crops, animals, roping and enjoy agriculture activities including pumpkin games, a petting zoo and other attractions.
The annual tradition, which has been going on for more than 35 years, offers FFA members an opportunity to perform community service. More than 200 FFA students were on hand to engage with the young guests.