Santa Maria High school has had its first College Trip South, which will become an annual event for students to explore universities first hand.

“Thank you for trusting us and allowing us to explore something new," said Oralia Agustin Gonzalez, a senior at SMHS.

More than 50 Santa Maria High School seniors recently spent three days touring nine universities including USC and the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in downtown Los Angeles.

