Santa Maria High school has had its first College Trip South, which will become an annual event for students to explore universities first hand.
“Thank you for trusting us and allowing us to explore something new," said Oralia Agustin Gonzalez, a senior at SMHS.
More than 50 Santa Maria High School seniors recently spent three days touring nine universities including USC and the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in downtown Los Angeles.
“They discovered major options, learned about student life, tried to envision themselves on campus and evaluated each institution to determine if it was a good fit for them," said SMHS College and Career Counselor Erica Martinez.
The Saints experienced a variety of campuses. The program aims to motivate students to pursue a higher education after high school and there is a wide range of campuses to choose from whether it’s private or public.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Depending on the campus, the amount of students and staff can range from 3,000 to 45,000.
“They discovered major options, learned about student life, tried to envision themselves on campus and evaluated each institution to determine if it was a good fit for them," Martinez said.
“I liked how all the campuses had different types of environments," said Lupita Tovar Marquez, a senior at SMHS.
“I could see the transformation from students being unsure to being empowered," said Mrs. Christy Reasner, the college and career counselor at SMHS.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.