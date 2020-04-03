You are the owner of this article.
More than 350K unusable N95 masks delivered to Marian, Cottage hospitals
More than 350K unusable N95 masks delivered to Marian, Cottage hospitals

From the April 3 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series
California Department of Public Health N95 mask

An N95 respirator mask is shown in a photo from the California Department of Public Health Facebook page. Hundreds of thousands of N95 masks distributed this week by the state agency to Marian Regional Medical Center and Cottage Health hospitals in Santa Barbara County were discovered to be unusable due to degraded plastic straps.

 Contributed Photo, California Department of Public Health

More than 350,000 N95 masks distributed this week to Marian Regional Medical Center and Cottage Health hospitals in Santa Barbara County were discovered to be unusable due to degraded plastic straps, officials from both hospitals reported.

N95s, which differ from cloth masks in their ability to filter out air particles as the wearer breathes, must be strapped tightly onto the face to ensure full effectiveness.

The donations came from the emergency supplies cache of the California Department of Public Health as part of a standard emergency response request, County Public Health Department officials said. 

Santa Marian Louis Meza talks about his experience with COVID-19: 'It's not just the common cold, it is worse'

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in early March that some masks distributed by the state are past their use-by date, and advised hospitals to use expired masks donated by the state for non-COVID-19 patients and conserve their supply of fully effective masks for potential contact with the virus.

However, the Governor's Office also stated that N95 masks in the emergency cache were kept in climate-controlled conditions that would prevent the deterioration of plastic straps.

A total of 200,000 masks were given to Cottage Health, and 175,000 were given to Marian, hospital officials said.

Cottage Health and Marian officials now are contacting manufacturers about replacing the broken straps, and will continue with their current supply in the meantime, officials said.

"Some, if not all, are unusable," Marian spokeswoman Megan Maloney said of the 175,000 masks.

Dignity Health has insisted that Marian possesses enough masks and other personal protective equipment for the rate of coronavirus cases at this time. 

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County in need of bilingual volunteers for call center

Cottage Health has reported rapidly growing daily use of N95 masks among its hospitals in Goleta, Solvang and Santa Barbara, with the most recent update on March 23 stating the hospitals were using 500 N95 masks per day and rates were expected to increase.

Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County Series: Impact and reaction to Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Follow our Facebook page to get the 'Coronavirus Latest,' bringing you news on the fight against the spread of the virus from the around the world. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@Leecentralcoastnews.com

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

