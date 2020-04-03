More than 350K unusable N95 masks delivered to Marian, Cottage hospitals

However, the Governor's Office also stated that N95 masks in the emergency cache were kept in climate-controlled conditions that would prevent the deterioration of plastic straps.

A total of 200,000 masks were given to Cottage Health, and 175,000 were given to Marian, hospital officials said.

Cottage Health and Marian officials now are contacting manufacturers about replacing the broken straps, and will continue with their current supply in the meantime, officials said.

"Some, if not all, are unusable," Marian spokeswoman Megan Maloney said of the 175,000 masks.

Dignity Health has insisted that Marian possesses enough masks and other personal protective equipment for the rate of coronavirus cases at this time.

Cottage Health has reported rapidly growing daily use of N95 masks among its hospitals in Goleta, Solvang and Santa Barbara, with the most recent update on March 23 stating the hospitals were using 500 N95 masks per day and rates were expected to increase.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

