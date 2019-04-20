California may soon allocate more money to help house homeless people, and a newly created Homelessness Interagency Policy Council has been formed with multiple Santa Barbara County departments to coordinate efforts, according to a report to the Board of Supervisors.
In addition, a privately funded effort is underway in Santa Maria to specifically help homeless veterans, said Board Chairman and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino.
“I’d like to thank the good people of Santa Maria who decided, with private money, to begin casework ourtreach (to veterans) as a second phase of Stand Down,” he said after the board heard the report Friday from Terri Maus-Nisich, assistant county executive officer.
In her report, Maus-Nisich noted that of the 1,803 homeless individuals identified in the recent Point in Time Count, 111 were veterans.
The report outlined the demographics of the county’s homeless population, how much the county has been spending and what efforts are currently underway to help get homeless people into housing.
Maus-Nisich said the county’s homeless population has continued to hover around 1,800 for the past eight years, although the number of those who are unsheltered is at its highest level in that period at 1,133.
She cited trends that include very high rates of violence, trauma, incarceration and mental illness.
Officials are also seeing increasing numbers of homeless families, especially in the North County, as well as unaccompanied homeless youths and children experiencing serious emotional disturbances.
Currently, the county spends about $16 million on homelessness, with the largest portion — about $10.8 million — used to provide shelter and housing services.
But she said providing supportive housing — that is, housing that’s tied to a wide range of services — is the most effective way to eliminate homelessness.
“The lack of affordable and supportive housing within the county and cities and the lack of low-barrier shelter beds continue to be one of the primary challenges for addressing homelessness in Santa Barbara County,” Maus-Nisich said.
Another almost $13.3 million is currently being distributed from new funds allocated last year, she said, and it appears the state may soon allocate even more funding for homeless programs.
In the meantime, the county has expanded its Be Well Homeless Mentally Ill Outreach and Treatment Teams to the North County, and 80 permanent supportive housing units dedicated to formerly homeless people are being developed in Santa Maria.
Maus-Nisich said about 200 bills concerning housing, many of them to expedite affordable housing, are currently pending in the state Legislature.
So the county is working on potential Housing Element changes regarding accessory dwelling units, bonus densities, mixed-use zoning, transitional and supportive housing and related issues.
She also said the County Executive Office has created the Homelessness Interagency Policy Council that has developed a work plan for the coming fiscal year to be presented to the supervisors June 4.
The proposed work plan includes the “very aggressive goal” of expanding the number of all types of beds available to the homeless by 15 percent, expanding the Safe Parking Program by 80 spaces and evaluating county-owned land for housing.
It also includes improving data sharing among agencies and completing the second phase of the Regional Action Plan.
“It specifically puts dollars with the strategies so we can gauge their effectiveness,” Maus-Nisich said.