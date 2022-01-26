Santa Barbara County residents can now access COVID-19 rapid tests at new community distribution sites in Santa Maria, Solvang, Lompoc and New Cuyama, according to the county Public Health Department.
Distribution events for rapid tests, also known as antigen or at-home tests, began to pop up last week after the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department received a shipment of 57,000 test kits.
Free kits containing two tests each are available for pickup while supplies last at the following times and locations:
Santa Maria — MICOP office at 110 S. Lincoln St., 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays to Fridays
New Cuyama — Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center at 4689 Highway 166, Unit B, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or call 805-345-1961 or 661-766-2369 to pick up on another day.
Vandenberg Village — Vandenberg Village Community Services District at 3745 Constellation Road, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays
Solvang — Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People at 545 Alisal Road, Suite 102, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.
More pickup locations for rapid tests will be announced online at publichealthsbc.org/at-home-test-kits. Residents without internet access can also find this information by contacting the county's 211 call center.