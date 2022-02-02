Public art in Santa Maria continues to expand, with beautification projects planned across the city including a mural at Jim May Park, sculpture at Chapel Plaza and Art Wall at Veterans Memorial Park.
The City Council reviewed its master art plan during the Tuesday meeting, looking back at projects undertaken in 2021 as well as projects for the new year.
“It is evident that having public art brings communities together," Councilwoman Gloria Soto said. "It allows for there to be community buy-in. Also, it gives us a sense of pride in the community and brings economic vitality.”
Dennis Smitherman, the city’s recreation services manager, presented both a year in review and update on future projects Tuesday.
The largest project of 2021 was the “Valley of Light,” a series of seven sculptures by local artist Nancy Jo Ward installed at the Betteravia Government Administrative Campus. A mural at Atkinson Park was completed by seven Santa Maria High School students, and several storm drains were given unique murals, among other projects.
“The utility boxes are probably the No. 1 thing I hear positive comments about in the community,” he said, referring to the long-term efforts to place unique murals on all of the city's utility boxes. He estimates there’s about 50 to go.
Besides the ongoing box project, a Jim May Park mural, Chapel Plaza sculpture and Art Wall at Veterans Memorial Park have already received funding. Other projects are in the planning phase or in need of funding.
The art effort has received strong support from the community, with almost all of the projects completed with outside resources.
Smitherman explained, “Other than the Atkinson mural, where a small amount [of funds] was used to help with supplies for those seven teens who got to work with a professional mentor, and in the Valley of Light sculpture, Rec and Parks helped create the path that you see; the rest has come from private funding or grants from nonprofit organizations.”
Recreation and Parks is also working with Clean Air California and Caltrans on a possible beautification project between Main and Cook streets. The project is in the early stages, according to officials.
After Smitherman's presentation, City Council members offered input about the master plan and possible projects.
Councilman Carlos Escobedo suggested a beatification idea for one of the city’s yet-to-be constructed pocket parks, nicknamed for their small size.
The parks were officially approved as part of the city's plan to spend American Rescue Plan Act money. Specific details and locations have yet to be decided.
“I would like to propose to dedicate space in one of those pocket parks to the huge contributions that migrant workers have put to the progress and development of the Santa Maria Valley,” Escobedo said.
Both Soto and Councilman Mike Cordero offered support for Escobedo's suggestion.
“I think that public art should have a message and say something," Cordero said. "If your public art really makes a statement beyond the display of a statue or a plaque, and it says something about the community, I think that’s a major plus for us.”
Also created as part of the master art plan, an online map and database tracks current, future and potential public art sites throughout the city.