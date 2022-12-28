The program pairs local children with canine pals and allows the youngsters to practice reading aloud. There are more reading sessions scheduled for the new year.
There will be two sessions in January and two more in February. Registration for the Jan. 24 and 31 events begins on Monday, Jan. 16. Registration for February events on Feb. 21 and 28 begins on Monday, Feb. 13.
The program is open to children aged 6-12 and is sponsored by Love on a Leash, which has a local chapter founded by Toni Perez.
The "Paws to Read" program says it aims to provide kids an extra avenue to build on their reading skills and help them gain confidence to read in public. The upcoming reading sessions run from 3:30-5 p.m. on the selected Tuesdays in the Altrusa Theater.
Perez, who founded the Central Coast Love on a Leash chapter, has served as chapter leader since its inception in 2016. Perez is a retired special education teacher and lives in Santa Maria with her son and their four dogs and several foster dogs.
Those interested in participating can register for a 15-minute time slot by calling the library at (805) 925-0994 or visiting the Youth Services Center at the Santa Maria Public Library.
