The Santa Maria Public Library hosted its final "Paws to Read" event of the 2022 calendar year this week.

The program pairs local children with canine pals and allows the youngsters to practice reading aloud. There are more reading sessions scheduled for the new year.

There will be two sessions in January and two more in February. Registration for the Jan. 24 and 31 events begins on Monday, Jan. 16. Registration for February events on Feb. 21 and 28 begins on Monday, Feb. 13.

Alexa Valencia, 8, reads a story book to therapy dog Jonah, an English Springer Spaniel, during the Paws to Read program at the Santa Maria Library Tuesday.

