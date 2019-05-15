A year after getting canceled for the first time in 43 years, the Lompoc Valley Kennel Club’s dog shows are set to return to Ryon Park this summer for what organizers are hoping is a rebirth for one of the Lompoc Valley’s longest running events. The shows are scheduled to return to the park over four days from Thursday, July 25, through Sunday, July 28. The event will retain a lot of the same aspects as past years, but the 2019 edition will also usher in several new features aimed at increasing participation.