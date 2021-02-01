The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is encouraging eligible residents to continue checking the county's website for additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments this week.
According to county Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman, new appointments may become available this week at the three county-run vaccination sites in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande due to additional dose arrivals and appointment cancellations.
The county is currently offering vaccines to residents 75 and older and those working in health care sectors with direct patient contact, as defined by Phase 1A.
“As we get more vaccine shipped to us, and as people cancel existing appointments, more appointments will become available. We encourage those who are age 75 or older, or are in Phase 1a, to visit our website on weekday mornings or call us to check for available appointments,” county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said.
Vaccine appointment registration is available by visiting RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments or by calling the county’s Phone Assistance Center at 805-534-2444.
Around 5,000 appointments are scheduled this week across the three county sites, Shoresman said. However, as vaccine allocations increase, county officials hope to administer 3,000 doses per day at each site.
Providers like hospitals, urgent cares and pharmacies in the county also are offering vaccine appointments to eligible residents.