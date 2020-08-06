More commercial, residential development in the works in Santa Maria

Through gradual zoning changes and permit adjustments, members of the Santa Maria City Council and Planning Commission are taking steps toward bringing more commercial and residential development to the city.

While some projects still haven't broken ground, city staff and community applicants are trying to anticipate the needs of the city and adjust project plans accordingly.

Here are updates regarding recent developments in projects throughout Santa Maria:

Rivergate/Roemer Project and Highway 101 interchange

A zoning change approved by the Santa Maria City Council at its Tuesday meeting will allow for future commercial development at a project site in the city's northeast portion, bordered by Highway 101 and East Seaward Drive.

This 38-acre project site, identified within the now-amended Rivergate/Roemer Specific Plan, was zoned partially for commercial use with 7.5 acres limited to high-density residential and freeway service.

However, following approval from the City Council, the 7.5 acres have been rezoned for general commercial use, allowing nearly 80% of the site to be used for this purpose.

The zoning change was requested by Urban Planning Concepts in Santa Maria, on behalf of the Roemer family, who still owns the property.

According to city senior planner Frank Albro, who presented the plan to the City Council on July 21, the idea is to increase commercial opportunities at the northeast entry to the city, serving both residents and visitors.