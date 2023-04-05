Montecito Bank & Trust this year celebrated 48 years in the community with the gifting of $30,000 in grants to local nonprofits during its annual Anniversary Grants reception held mid-March at the downtown Santa Barbara branch.

Among the 10 recipients each awarded $3,000 were the Solvang Senior CenterYouth Empowered Sports Club, and Lompoc Theatre Project. Angels Foster Care of Santa Barbara, Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP), California Lutheran University - Center for Nonprofit Leadership, Page Youth Center, Royal Theatre Production, Inc., Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and The Horse Project were also awarded.

According to Megan Orloff, EVP, chief strategy officer, late bank founder Michael Towbes in 1993 launched the grants program as a way to gather and give back to the community, while honoring Montecito Bank & Trust’s anniversary.

Attendees gather at Montecito Bank & Trust's downtown branch for the bank's annual Anniversary Grants event held on March 15.

