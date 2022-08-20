Last week's above-average temperatures, especially away from the coastline, will cool to seasonal levels as a weak surface low-pressure system (1,010 millibars) develops over Point Conception.

This system will produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds. Consequently, a persistent marine layer will develop along the immediate coastline (Fogust) with little clearing during the afternoon. Away from the ocean, the low marine clouds will spread inland during the night and morning with areas of fog and pockets of mist and drizzle, clearing by the afternoon.

High temperatures will range from the mid-70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) and the high 80s to the low 90s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez). The beaches will remain in the low to mid-60s. These seasonal temperatures will continue through the week.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0