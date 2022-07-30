Much like last week, a strong and persistent 1,037-millibar Eastern Pacific High — centered about 1,500 miles to the west-northwest of the Central Coast — combined with a thermal low over the Central Valley will continue to produce typical summer weather. Expect night and morning marine low clouds with pockets of fog and mist in the coastal regions through Sunday. However, monsoon moisture will continue to stream over the Central Coast with variable amounts of mid- to high-level clouds, causing the marine low clouds to clear from the beaches during the late morning and afternoon.
This weekend’s high temperatures will range from the 60s at the beaches and mid-70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc). The inland valleys (Santa Ynez) will reach the mid-80s. These temperatures will continue through the end of the week, with no extreme heat anticipated through next week.
A slug of monsoon moisture is expected to produce a few widely scattered rain showers throughout the Central Coast and a chance of thunderstorms in the elevated terrain of the eastern regions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Monday into Tuesday.
The afternoon northwesterly winds will increase the fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) levels on Wednesday into Friday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures to the coastal regions.
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 to 58 degrees through Friday.
Saturday’s 2- to 4-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) will remain at this level into Monday morning, increasing to 3 to 5 feet with the same period on Monday afternoon into Tuesday.
Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds will generate a 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) on Wednesday through Friday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere
A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (200-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) will arrive on Sunday and will remain at this level through Friday.