This rainy season (July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023) has been wet. So far, the Santa Maria Public Airport/Capt. G Allan Hancock Field, has recorded 20.70 inches of rain; typically, the airport records 14.16 inches.

The highest amount of rain ever recorded during a rainfall season at this airport was 33.51 inches back in 1941. Lompoc, Vandenberg Space Force Base, has seen 23.23 inches of rain this season, or 158 percent of normal.

The record for that location is 32.66 inches from 1983.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

