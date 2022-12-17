Late fall/winter dry spells are not uncommon, and it appears that we're heading into one. The question is, will it persist?
La Niña tends to prolong them as the Ridiculously Resilient Ridge (RRR) can remain stubbornly anchored along the West Coast.
High pressure over the western United States will continue to produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the overnight and morning. This offshore flow will keep the marine layer out to sea; however, areas of ground fog may develop during late night and early morning hours.
Overnight lows will drop to the mid to high-30s throughout the Central Coast, while daytime highs will range from the low mid-60s.
Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) north to northeasterly winds are forecast on Tuesday night through Thursday morning. These winds will keep our region primarily clear. The long-range models indicate warmer weather developing on Christmas Eve through Christmas Day, with the inland valleys (Santa Ynez), coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), and the beaches reaching into the low to mid-70s. There is no indication of any rain through the first week of January.
39/62 38/61 37/60 39/62 41/66 43/68 45/70 46/72
34/65 35/64 35/63 37/67 38/68 40/70 41/73 42/74
38/62 37/60 38/60 41/62 42/66 43/68 46/71 47/73
Seawater temperatures will range between 56 and 58 degrees through Friday.
A 2- to 4-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) is expected along our coastline on Sunday through Tuesday.
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 4- to 11-second period) will develop along our coastline on Wednesday through Friday.
This Date in Weather History (Dec. 17):
1987 - A Pacific storm battered the coast of California with rain and high winds, and dumped heavy snow on the mountains of California. Winds along the coast gusted to 70 mph at Point Arguello, and winds in the Tehachapi Mountains of Southern California gusted to 100 mph at Wheeler Ridge.
Snowfall totals ranged up to 24 inches at Mammoth Mountain. Snow fell for two minutes at Malibu Beach, and Disneyland was closed due to the weather for only the second time in 24 years. (Storm Data)
2019 - A 1,033 millibar area of high-pressure over the Great Basin will continue to produce fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds today into Tuesday morning.
The Santa Lucia winds at the PG&E weather station at Whale Rock Reservoir reached 28 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph at 11 a.m. These winds will produce mostly clear skies and larger diurnal temperature swings with chilly nights and mild days.
John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.