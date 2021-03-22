The waxing crescent moon took center stage on Saturday at Hancock College as the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department debuted a new mobile observatory and nature center.
A collaboration between the Recreation and Parks Department and Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce's leadership program, the mobile center will be used for local stargazing and nature education opportunities at Los Flores Ranch Park.
Originally, the trailer was intended solely for the department's nature project, focused on local plants and wildlife in Flores Ranch and the Santa Maria riverbed. However, after the leadership program expressed interest in bringing an observatory to the park, the two entities decided to merge their projects into one vessel.
"It was super fortuitous," said Emily Kitts, one of the leadership program's project leads. "When we proposed putting an observatory at Los Flores, they received a grant to build a local nature center. We proposed it to [Recreation and Parks], and they loved it, so they bought a slightly larger trailer and let us use part of it."
To make the observatory a reality, program members had to raise $18,500 through local sponsors like Hancock College, which became the presenting sponsor, and a variety of community members.
"That number does not include the many numbers of volunteer hours put into the project by the class members and trade professionals," Chamber of Commerce leadership program director Terri Oneschuck said.
According to Kitts, funds came in easily, with community members also donating technical skills to help with wiring and construction in the trailer.
"[Recreation and Parks] gave us full use of the trailer for the last six months, probably longer, to construct [the observatory]," said Kitts, who also owns Naughty Oak Brewing Co. "Their half is the front half, where they're going to put animal pellets and things for kids to touch, and then the back half of it has an observatory dome and a telescope."
Last weekend, the dome for the telescope was placed on the rear end of the trailer, the last step before the project was shared with the public on Saturday night.
Kitts said their funds also allowed them to purchase a solar telescope, which will allow for viewing events during the day as well.
"This weekend was very cool — we had been waiting for it for a long time. I think I'll be excited once we have a full-blown stargazing event out at Los Flores Ranch," she said.
Along with regular stargazing at the park, the mobile center will travel to schools for field trips and appear at city events like farmers markets.
According to Oneschuck, around 20 community members in the 2020 graduating class worked on the observatory, as well as a second legacy project — a bilingual children's book titled "Stawberry Moon Says Goodnight."