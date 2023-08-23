A free event at the Santa Maria Public Library Saturday will serve as a one-stop shop for local farmworkers to receive information and assistance, and to access resources and services available from Santa Barbara County, program partners, and community-based organizations.
The Library is partnering with the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board Mobile Farmworker Resource Center – Proyecto Campesino. The mobile Farmworker Resource Center (FWRC) will be onsite Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Lavagnino Plaza, 421 South McClelland St.
For more information, please visit the Santa Barbara County Farmworker Resource Center website at www.countyofsb.org/fwrc.