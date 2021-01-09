Mobile COVID-19 testing unit launching Monday for Santa Barbara County

A mobile COVID-19 testing unit will be available, starting Monday in Santa Barbara, to expand testing throughout Santa Barbara County, according to the county’s Joint Information Center.
The mobile testing unit initially will be located at CenCal Health at 4050 Calle Real from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., then will be available to all community members by appointment from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays for a minimum of two weeks.
“Testing is such an important part of fighting COVID, that we’re more than happy to work with the Public Health Department to provide the needed space and support,” said Bob Freeman, CEO of CenCal Health.
After that period, the mobile testing unit will move to a new location yet to be announced.
To request an appointment, go to https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Those who need assistance registering can call 2-1-1.
In addition to the new mobile testing site, expanded COVID-19 testing is also available at the Santa Maria Health Care Center at 2115 Centerpointe Parkway, a Joint Information Center spokeswoman said.
Testing by appointment only is offered there from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Online appointment registration opens the day before each testing date and closes at 5 p.m. or when all the slots are full, whichever comes first, the spokeswoman said. Walk-in testing is not allowed.
An appointment registration link can be found at https://publichealthsbc.org/testing/.
