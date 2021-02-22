Santa Barbara County's mobile COVID-19 testing unit is entering its second week at the Waller Park baseball field in Santa Maria, after moving from Lompoc on Feb. 15.

The mobile unit was introduced in January and is intended to move between various locations in the county, starting out in Santa Barbara before moving to Ryon Memorial Park in Lompoc and, now, Santa Maria.

Waller Park is located at 300 Goodwin Road. Free COVID-19 testing appointments at the site are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Appointment registration is available online at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123, ext. 8. Those needing assistance to make an appointment can also call 211 and select option 8.

The mobile unit is now the third county-run COVID-19 testing site located in Santa Maria, along with the Santa Maria Health Care Center and the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Daily COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 186 new COVID-19 cases over the Feb. 20 to 21 weekend, followed by 49 cases on Monday.

COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county now total 31,567, with 450 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.

Four additional deaths from the illness also were reported between Friday and Monday, including two residents over the age of 70, one between the ages of 50 and 69, and one between the ages of 30 and 49, according to county data.

One individual resided in Santa Barbara, one in Goleta, one in the area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and one in the South County area of Montecito, Carpinteria and Summerland.

Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 396, according to county data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop to levels not seen since mid-December, with 82 individuals hospitalized as of Monday, including 17 individuals in the intensive care unit.

In total, 78,707 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Santa Barbara County residents, according to state vaccination data.

In Santa Maria, 141 out of 10,658 total cases remain active and 147 individuals have died.

In Orcutt, 22 out of 1,653 total cases remain active and 24 individuals have died.

In Lompoc, 35 out of 3,298 total cases remain active and 41 individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 23 out of 935 total cases remain active and 17 individuals have died.

In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 10 out of 1,221 total cases remain active and 20 individuals have died.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 102 new COVID-19 cases over the Feb. 20 to 21 weekend, followed by 16 new cases and three deaths from the illness on Monday.

In total, 19,458 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, with 788 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.

Confirmed deaths from COVID-19 now total 220 in the county.